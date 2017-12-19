LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) on Tuesday disclosed government’s plan to announce the performance and evaluation results of Ministries, Department and Agency especially on the 2016/17 Financial Year.

This is according to the press statement released by the OPC that has been copied and pasted below;

OFFICIAL PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE 2016/17 PERFOMANCE EVALUATION RESULTS OF MINISTRIES, DEPARTMENTS AND AGENCIES (MDAs), WEDNESDAY 20TH DECEMBER, 2017, BINGU INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE

The Malawi Government, through the Office of the President and Cabinet, will on Wednesday 20th December 2017 hold an Official Event to publicly announce the 2016/17 Financial year performance evaluation results of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at the Bingu International Conference Centre.

The event will be held under the theme: “Embracing a Results and Accountability Culture in the Public Sector”.

The Event, which will commence at 10.00 a.m., will be graced by Honourable Goodall Gondwe, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development who will be the Guest of Honour.

The Event will bring together over two hundred (200) guests that will include Controlling officers, Chief Executive Officers, Directors of various MDAs and Parastatals, as well as development partners.

The Government of Malawi has been implementing Performance Contracts with the aim of enhancing results oriented public service delivery in public institutions.

In this regard, every Financial Year, Controlling Officers and Chief Executive Officers of MDAs are required to sign performance contracts with Government. At the end of each financial year performance achievement is assessed against the respective prioritized annual targets set at the beginning of the year.

This event therefore marks the climax of the 2016/17 performance contracting process that, in itself, is expected to instil a results oriented culture in the Public Sector besides informing the general public of the efforts that MDAs are making to improve service delivery to the citizenry.

It is therefore expected that at this event, apart from announcing the results, the Guest of Honour will also recognize and reward best performing MDAs.