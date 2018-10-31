SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Government is now at the mercy of Supreme Court towards implementation of ban on thin plastics. This is in a bid to meet global initiative of removing plastics in mass bodies.

The plea comes after High Court in Blantyre last week lifted the a ban on the production, distribution and importation of thin plastics after Aero Plastics Industries, Rainbow Plastic and 12 other companies successfully challenged the dismissal of a judicial review on the ban.

This is despite government effecting the ban on plastics using the 1999 Environmental Regulation Act on the management and disposal of wastes.

Chief Director in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Bright Kumwembe on Monday told journalists that government was banking on Supreme court where the matter has been committed for judicial review.

Kumwembe was speaking after the cleaning exercise at Salima Technical College beach, the event European Union (EU) organised with other media bodies; Association of Environmental Journalist (AEJ) and Media Network on Agriculture (MENA).

“The plastic ban case has been committed to Supreme Court for hearing. We are banking on our learned judges to have a human face on this matter. Poor disposal and usage of plastic affects our environment negatively hence the ban.

“We want the exercise carried here in Salima to bear fruits that all thin plastics be banned completely. Malawi is part of global initiative of removing all plastics in mass bodies failing which will tantamount to environmental sanctions,” says Kumwembe.

EU Ambassador Holy Tett lauded Malawi government for standing firm on plastic ban saying its commitment towards attaining one of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

AEJ President Mathews Malata assured the general public of objective reporting on environmental issues that affect the nation.