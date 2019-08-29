By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-A Mzuzu based social commentator, Emily Mkamanga has said government has a social responsibility to construct prisons in every district of the country, if congestion in the prisons is to remain minimal.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Mkamanga said as one way of reducing congestion and improving the health of the prisoners in the country, the government should construct prisons almost in every district.

“Government must have prisons in every district because what happens at the moment is that in those districts where there are no prisons, they send prisoners to other districts. That’s why we see that there is congestion in the prisons and our prisoners suffer a lot.”

“A prison with a capacity of five hundred prisoners accommodates a thousand or more which is unhealthy, ” Mkamanga said.

However, Minister of Homeland Security, Honouble Nicholas Dausi, says the government does not have any plans to increase the number of prisons in the country.

Few weeks ago, three inmates bolted from Zomba Maximum Prison. They are still at large despite the efforts to track them down.