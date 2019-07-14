MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development this week said is committed to allocate MK1.5 billion annually for a period of three years to carter for construction of Mzuzu City Council office complex.

The project is part of local council offices government promised to construct in some districts to ensure that councils have proper structures.

The council’s spokesperson McDonald Gondwe told Nation Newspaper that the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has given the council the go-ahead to construct the complex.

He said the ministry wrote the council to commit to finance the office building which will house all council departments currently scattered in the city.

Government also allocated MK500 million in the 2018/19 Budget to cater for construction works consultancy.

The project is estimated to cost MK4.5 billion after reviewing initial designs as it will also be used as a model building to set standards for construction in the city, according to Gondwe.

“We have done feasibility studies and other requirements. Right now, we are just waiting for funding. We are hopeful that we will get the funding because government has always fulfilled its promises on projects,” he said.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho however asked for more time before commenting on the matter.