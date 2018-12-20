By Mtisunge Kagomo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government is said to have accumulated over a Trillion kwacha domestic debt and 2 Billion dollars from the 82 loans since 2006 to date

This has been revealed in the findings from a research study Center For Social Concern (CFSC) conducted which was led by an individual consultant ,Leslie Mkandawire

According to Mkandawire ,the increase in domestic debts gives pressure and implicates government’s financial budget

“Both domestic and external debts were increasing from 2006 but it got worse in 2011.But as of now the debts are now in a stable condition”

Speaking on the matter,the Vice Chairperson for the budget committee of the Parliament John Chikalimba said that government lacks seriousness on how it manages resources

Lucky Mfungwe CFSC’s Economic governance project officer called on Government ,Civil Society Organisations and relevant stakeholders to work together in ensuring that contraction processes and management of debts is inclusive

The Research study which was conducted in 2 months also looked at how the citizens benefit from debts that Government has