As a response to the government’s reform agenda, the Department of information will by June 2018 decentralize some of its functions.

This also comes as a fulfillment of the department’s vision of operating Malawi News Agency (MANA) as a full package, where it will provide both news and video documentaries.

Speaking during the closure of a four day workshop for both District Information Officers (DIOs) and District Technician Officers (DTOs) at the School of Aviation in Lumbadzi on the content production and dissemination of news and video documentary, the Director of Information Gideon Munthali said District Information offices do not get direct funding for their operations but soon that will be a thing of the past with the coming in of devolution.

“All the necessary procedures and meetings are under way, by June this year Information department will be part of the local structure at district council. The year 2018 will be a loaded one with more trainings, aimed at imparting skills and knowledge so that our district officers are able to deliver effectively,” said Munthali.

Munthali further called for total coordination between DIOs and DTOs, saying they need to work hand in hand in assisting government to improve service deliveries at the council.

“As people of the same department, they need to collaborate in their day to day duties so that decentralization should be meaningful to them and the rest of the staff at the department of information,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of District Information Officers, DIO for Karonga, Andrew Mkonda Banda commended the department of Information for the step it has taken towards the decentralization, saying information offices at district level haven’t been performing well because of lack of resources.

Banda said DIO’s offices are regarded as dead at the council level as all sectors are devolved. He expressed happiness that with this decentralization, people would see change in their day to day operations.

“Information Officers are ready and will be committed to implementing activities for the ministry as soon as the department will be devolved. Training workshops like these are going to help us acquire knowledge and skills to enable us deliver effectively,” said Banda.

The four day training workshop was organized with funding from the government of Malawi.