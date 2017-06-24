LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on Thursday, declared ‪Monday, June 26, 2017 a public holiday to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the Islamic Holy month of

.

Muslims started the month of fasting on May 27 and will ‪finish on Saturday June 24, at the siting of the new moon and the start of the next month, Shawwal.

In a press statement release made available to The Maravi Post, Local Government Ministry’s Secretary, Kiswell Dakamau said Monday will be observed as the Eid-al-Fitr holiday in Malawi.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is, therefore, wishing all Muslims in Malawi and in Diaspora, Happy Eid Mubarak, and the public a restful public holiday ‪on Monday, 26 June 2017,” Dakamau said in the statement.

The Muslim Association of Malawi’s (MAM) Spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, said Eid is one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar.

Sheikh Chabulika said that the significance of Eid is purely and profoundly spiritual, and it means “festival of breaking the fast” after the sight of the new moon.

Chabulika added that Eid is a day for people to thank Allah for all of the blessings he has given them, and the strength he has instilled in them to endure the fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and also abstain from eating, smoking and sex during daylight hours throughout Ramadan.

The Maravi Post wishes the Muslim around the world, happy and blessed Eid-al-Fitr!