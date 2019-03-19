By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government through Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on Monday announced the dissolution of the local government authorities with effect from March 20, 2019.

This has been disclosed in press statement released on Monday made available to The Maravi Post

According to the statement, the Local authorities shall cease from carrying out their duties effective 20 March, 2019, until they are reconstituted in the forthcoming May 21 tripartite elections.

The dissolution is in line with the constitution of the Republic of Malawi, section 147(5) which states that: “Local Government elections shall take place concurrently with general elections for members of the National Assembly as prescribed under section 67(1), and Local Government Authorities shall stand dissolved on the 20th day of March in the fifth year after their elections.”

The statement further said that all the matters that were carried by Local Authorities will be directly sent to the ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

However, the ministry is advising all councils to continue implementing the resolutions that were made before dissolution.