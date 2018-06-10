The Malawi government is said to be dragging its feet in moving a motion in Parliament for the confirmation of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Rodney Jose, who was appointed three months ago by President Peter Mutharika.

Jose replaced Lexten Kachama at the helm of police.

According to the constitution, the Inspector General of Police is appointed by the President and confirmed by the National Assembly by a majority of the members present and voting, but the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament may at anytime inquire the competence of the person appointed to carry out the duties of that office.

Pursuant to this provision, the leader of government business in the National Assembly is supposed to move a motion for the confirmation of the inspector general’s appointment and debate whether to confirm or reject his appointment.

However, with only 16 days remaining before Parliament rises, government is yet to table the motion.

But leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa said there is still time for the government to take the motion to Parliament.

Nankhumwa has however played down common discourse that the government is afraid that Jose would not be confirmed in Parliament because of his past record hence the government employing delaying tactics.

“The government is not deliberately delaying to bring the Inspector General’s appointment in the house…there is no fear, we still have time to bring the motion,” Nankhumwa said as quoted by Malawi News. .

According to Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Appointments Committee Lingson Belekanyama, the name of the proposed Inspector General is supposed to come to Parliament now as the retirement for the former IG is due end June 2018 and Parliament meeting is also ending this month.

“If the government does not bring the name of the new Inspector General, it means the country will have no IG up to November,” Belekanyama said.

Since Jose’s appointment, the civil society has been against the move, saying he will not act objectively on Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa murder case, in which he was implicated by a commission of inquiry.