LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government took a bold and historical step of embracing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Saturday when President Peter Mutharika delegated Justice Minister Samuel Tembenu to represent him at the cleric’s crusade at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

This is the first time for such a high profile government official to attend Prophet Bushiri’s events in the country.

Tembenu told the gathering that President Mutharika would have loved to grace the crusade and relay his message alone. However, said Tembenu, the President is currently in United States of Anerica where he went to attend UN General Assembly.

“The president sent me to tell you, Prophet Bushiri, that he is exceedingly delighted with your ministry work. He also said I should inform the entire nation that he is part of your [Bushiri] Global Prophetic Tour which aims at winning 2 million souls for Jesus Christ,”explained Tembenu.

Tembenu said what Bushiri is doing in the Global Crusade i s biblicaland in accordance with the command of Jesus Christ who, in the book of Matthew (Bible) Chapter 28:19-20, He commissioned His followers to preach the gospel to all corners of the world.

“It is therefore pleasing to note that Prophet Dr Shepherd Bushiri who is a Malawian, is reaching out and touching many souls through his prophetic and healing messages and crusades. We understand that lives of people are being transformed and situations changing the world over as a result of your Ministry. Millions of people are getting to know about our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ and in the process, receiving spiritual and physical healing.