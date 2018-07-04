Malawi Government has fired three nurses in Phalombe for negligence after a woman gave birth in a hospital drainage in January.

District Health officer Ketrina Kondowe said the decision to fire the three was reached at after a full disciplinary hearing at the council led by the District

Commissioner.

The disciplinary hearing was told that the woman arrived at Phalombe health centre for delivery but decades to stay outside the health centre for a breather.

The three nurses, who were on duty, did not help her when labour started and she delivered on her own.

Kondowe said it was the responsibility of the nurses to ensure that all patients are looked after, saying what happened at the health centre was a disgrace.

In January this year, the media reported about the negligent manner in which the three nurses handled Alinafe Mtsinje of Filisi Village, Traditional Authority Kaduya in the district who was denied access to the labour ward on grounds that the room was being cleaned.

This development forced her to deliver her baby in a hospital bathroom drainage.

District Commissioner for Phalombe, Gossam Mafuta confirmed having communicated the dismissal to the three who were interdicted in March, 2018.

He said the whole essence of decentralization was to enhance monitoring and discipline for public service delivery to be effective, as such, the council would not sit around watching non-performance and negligence within its jurisdiction.

“Health Service delivery is a crucial aspect of the whole public service delivery, as such, people working in the sector should be careful when they are executing their duties to ensure that community members can actually rely on them and not fearing them as the case might be,” said Mafuta.

He further expressed commitment that the district council would not condone any misconduct in the public service delivery system.

Public Relations Officer for Phalombe District Health Office, Daniel Chiromo, identified the three nurses as Maureen Chilikutali, Mphatso Chanza and Mercy Sonjera.

Chiromo however worried that the firing of the two would increase the burden on the District Health Office which was already facing an acute shortage of nurses.