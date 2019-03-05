beneficiaries of Prophet Bushiri’s grant

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government has lauded South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, for his sustainable approach to helping the education sector in Malawi, especially in providing bursaries to needy student.

This follows Bushiri’s granting of a four-year bursary scheme on Monday to over 15 students at Mchinji Secondary School who were out of school because of lack of support.

The scheme involves, payment of user fees from the current term to the time they graduate in Form Four; a moderate ‘pocket money’ every term to help them meet emerging needs; new uniform pack and school bag each academic year; and regular provision of learning materials—pens, mathematical instruments, notebook, etc.

Speaking on behalf of Mchinji District Education Manager (DEM) office, Raphael Beleke said government appreciates every effort put in place by non-state actors in helping achieve its goal of ensuring everyone access the right to education.

“Prophet Bushiri has demonstrated a powerful gesture in ensuring that these students are taken care of until their finish their studies. This is the sustainable approach that government is encouraging,” he said.

Baleke then urged Bushiri to do more because the need out there is just enormous—something Bushiri’s communications director Ephraim Nyondo said he will take it up.

Nyondo further added that the gesture in Mchinji is just part of Prophet Bushiri’s School Adoption Programme which was launched in South Africa in July 2018.

“It an Africa-wide School Adoption Programme, where selected struggling schools will be adopted and have their every emerging need met’.

“The programme is part of our Prophet Bushiri’s effort to help our governments meet Goal 4 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) adopted by the United Nations (UN) in 2016.

“The goal seeks to ensure that, by 2030, all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes,” he said.

Last year during the launch in South Africa, Prophet Bushiri adopted Kloofwaters Primary School in Rustenburg and he continues to support each and every of its emerging need.