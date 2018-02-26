LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Implementation of Maternal and Child Survival Program (MCSP) has made significant progress in immunization and family planning in Malawi.

This has seen 50 % of the under five children accessing immunization since 2014.

With funding from United States Agency International Development (USAID) totaling US$500 million, Malawi is among the 25 high-priority countries benefited.

As the program comes to an end, MCSP helped to end preventable child and maternal deaths and within a generation.

The initiative supports programming in maternal, newborn and child health, immunization, family planning and reproductive health, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene and malaria.

This emphasizes on gender, health systems strengthening and community health.

With it’s implementing partners include Jhpiengo, Save the Children, John Hopkins, PSI and among other, the program has been initiated in Dowa and Ntchisi districts in Malawi.

After MCSP Malawi dissemination conference held this week in the capital Lilongwe, Dr.Charles Mwansambo, Chief of Health Services told The Maravi Post that the initiative has made progress in reducing maternal and child mortality rate.

Dr. Mwansambo said through MCSP integration, communities in two districts have been able to access free family and childcare services.

He therefore assured the public of the health ministry of upsclaling to other districts despite the program phasing out.

“We can’t afford to loose the gains MCSP has registered. The ministry will make sure that the programs is sustained and up-scaled in other districts,” assures Mwansambo.

Family Health Team Lead of USAID, Bandana Stapleton lauded MSCP partners for narrowing their focus to districts.

Stapleton added that with the partnership, the program expanded the scope to strength district level immunization services and promoted the integration of family planning.

She therefore assured implementing partners that lessons learnt will help donors to have new approaches towards phasing out of the program.

The MCSP is a global USAID cooperation agreement to introduce and support highy impact health intervention with the ultimate goal of ending preventable child and maternal deaths within a generation.

The program is focused on ensuring that all women, newborn and children most in need have equitable access to quality health care services to save lives.