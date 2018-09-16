By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government through the ministry of trade and tourism in collaboration with the ministry of information says they are working together to resolve the problems of internet connections as to improve tourism industry.

Minister of industry, trade and tourism, Henry Mussa, made the remarks on Saturday at the 2018 Blantyre tourism street carnival.

The remarks by the minister follow concerns from tourist in the country saying the country does not have good internet connectivity.

But on Saturday, Mussa said government is aware of the problem and assured Malawians that they will soon start experiencing good internet connectivity.

“We aware of the problem of internet connections that on a number of occasion’s people who have visited the country have been complaining of, as government we are working on that and soon people will start enjoying good internet,” Mussa said.

The minister cited the fiber project as one way government has embarked on to improve internet connections in the country.

He said the fiber project which is expected to be done in all districts of the country once completed the issue of poor internet connection will be a history.

“As you aware that the ministry of information embarked on the fiber project, that project is expected to go into phase two where it will cover all the districts. As soon as it has been completed the issues of poor internet connections will be a history,” explained Mussa.

According to the minister government is working on strategies on how best people can have an easy access of places they want to visit on their phones and computers.

Mussa said in line with this year’s national tourism month theme ‘Tourism and the Digital Transformation’ there is a need of people to be able to book places using their phones and computers hence the need of good internet connection.

On the part of the main sponsor of the event Malawi Gaming Board, Davie Saeluzika, said they sponsored the event knowing the importance of tourism sector to the country’s economy.

Saeluzika urged Malawians to be the first to patronize in such events and also visit different beautiful places of the country.

“Malawi Gaming Board is pleased to be associated with this great event, as Malawians lets be the first to participate in these events and to be the first ones to visit different beautiful places of the country ‘Tidziyamba ndife a Malawi,” Saeluzika said.

Each year on 27 September is world tourism day but Malawi designated the whole month of September as the national tourism month.

The 2018 national tourism month was launched 4thSeptember at the Lilongwe Wildlife Centre.