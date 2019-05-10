By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)- Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development says through the pension department in the ministry of finance economic planning and development has since released MK231 Million to pay the gratuity for the 462 councilors.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, the secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Charles Kalemba said that the payment will be made to councilors served in the local authorities for the past five years.

He disclosed that government is committed to pay each councilor gratuity amounting to MK500,000 after their tenure of office which ended on March 20 2019 according to their conditions of service.

Kalemba also said that the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development , therefore assured that gratuity for former councilors that were delayed have now been processed .

“Therefore the Ministry wishes to inform all former councilors that their gratuity will be paid through electronic payment.

“It is expected that all councilors will have their gratuity in their Bank accounts by not later than May 10 ,2019,” reads the statement dated May 7, 2019.

This comes after wards councilors this week pushed for their gratuity for their past five years work.