The Malawi Government on Monday hit back at the fiery Catholic Martin Mtumbuka of Karonga Diocese on education matters.

Bishop Mtumbuka accused the Ministry of Education for doing little in assisting Church run schools in the country.

The Bishop unleashed a number concerns on Saturday at the commemoration of the 50th

Anniversary Celebrations at Ludzi Girls Secondary School.

Thd Catholic Bishop also faulted the government for delaying in issuing work permit for some of the officials from abroad coming to work at basic and tertiary Christian schools.

Mtumbuka accused the government of unilaterally abolishing tuition fees in secondary schools, saying this would affect negatively education standards.

In a statement made available to The Maravi Post, the Ministry of Eduation, Science and Technology says apart from payment of salaries and support staff at Ludzi Secondary School, the government also buys teaching and learning materials and other interventions.

“And there are clear channels of engagement between the ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Catholic secretariat in the management of the partnership,” says the press release signed by Education Secretary Saidi.

The ministry says the government will therefore remain engaged with the Catholic secretariat to understand and resolve any areas of concern and misunderstanding.

The government abolished tuition fees in all public secondary schools and church run schools with special arrangement with the government.