LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government with its partners through Ministry of Health on Thursday rolled out Airtel “Chipatala Cha Pa Foni” (CCPF) toll-free hotline national wide for direct access of general health information.

The CCPF concept, the first of its kind in Africa is coming from government commitment on advancing campaign for maternal and child health innovation tips provision from health experts.

With the innovation, the public use the short code 54747 from any Airtel mobile that CCPF callers connect directly with qualified health professionals at a call centre.

The health workers are trained to answer questions on all general health topics including nutrition in accordance with the health ministry guidelines.

The CCPF hotline and message service are free to all callers who can access the service from 7am to 7pm seven days a week including holidays.

The service is currently advertised in the districts of Balaka, Nkhotakota, Mulanje, Ntcheu, Mchinji, Dedza, Salima, Machinga and Zomba.

Speaking during CCPF national wide expansion function in the capital Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi’s Customer Experience Director, Sibusiso Nyasulu expressed gratitude for the successful implementation of the health tip innovation.

Nyasulu said with over MK5 million investments in the innovation has witnessed quality delivery of general health services to its customers and beyond.

She therefore assured the public of quality network provision as the company has finished its system upgrading coupled with the introduction of 4G network.

Vision Reach’s Malawi Country Director Carla Blauvelt said its expectation of the organization to see the innovation growing with the more people accessing it for health improvement.

Carla lauded Airtel for being an integral partner in the implementation of the CCPF concept by reaching about five million with 2,000 calls per month from men and women of all ages.

Health Minister Atupele Muluzi who presided over the expansion and call centre launch assured government commitment that expansion process is gradual that by end of this year all districts are reached.

Muluzi therefore encouraged Malawians to patronise the innovation for their health quality information provision before meeting a health personnel.

Launched 2011 in Balaka district led by Village Reach and Concern Worldwide with toll-free code from Airtel, CCP is expected to expand service time to 24 hours by end of 2018.