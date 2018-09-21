Alick Junior Sichali

Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) have rated actions done by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government with 10% on what they have been doing to address the demands they presented on April 27 demonstrations.

Chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Timothy Mtambo, said government has failed to address issues which Malawians demanded during the April 27 demonstrations.

Mtambo made the remarks at Capital Hill when presenting a petition to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lilongwe council, Moze zeleza.

Mtambo said issues they presented on April 27 demonstrations were supposed to be resolved within the period of 90 days but government gave a blind eye on the demands.

According to Mtambo government has not shown interest in resolving the 10 point demands they presented to them.

On the failure of the President to receive the petition, CSO’s have vowed to go back to court saying the Malawi leader has committed contempt of court as they ordered that he should receive the petition.

The CSO’s says they will demand an immediate arrest of the President for not obeying what the court ordered.

“The Professor Peter Mutharika led government has failed to hear and resolve what Malawians wants in their country, for this reason we want the President to resign as he has showed that he is not a caring leader,” Mtambo said.

The Chairperson of Human Rights Defenders coalition said if the President will not step down from the position they will engage law makers to begin the process o impeachment.

He said as Parliament will soon be commencing they will make sure that they have followed the impeachment process with guidance from members of Parliament.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lilongwe council, Moze zeleza, said the petition will be delivered to the office of the President immediately.

Zeleza told the grouping at Capital Hill that they should not have doubts on the petition reaching the high office of the President.

“I have received the petition and my duty will be delivering the demands in this statement to the office of President,” Zeleza said.

On Friday, CSO’s organised national wide demonstrations in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba on the failure of government to address the issues they presented on April 27 protests.

On April 27 demonstrations, the CSO’s penned a 10 point demand to government on a number of issues that have been affecting Malawians.

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to be independent, MBC to be operating without political interference, Escom to end persistent blackouts in the country and the issue of increased corruption cases in government departments were among the issues they presented.