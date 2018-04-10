Government wants former justice minister Raphael Kasambara back in prison after a court recently granted bail him pending an appeal against his conviction for conspiracy to murder.

Spokesperson for the ministry of justice, Pilirani Masanjala confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Masanjala the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has applied to have a nine-judge panel examine the recent decision by a single judge.

Kasambara was convicted of conspiracy to murder former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo.

He is appealing the conviction for which he was handed a 13-year jail term.