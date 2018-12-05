Land committee

By Mtisunge KagomoKASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Government has commended the work of Non Governmental Organizations NGOs who are piloting the project is promoting and strengthening of land governance systems in the country

This was said on Tuesday 4th November 2018 during elections of Six customary land committee at group village headman Ching’amba at Senior Chief Lukwa in Kasungu district.

According to Charles Vintulla ,Spokesperson for the Ministry of Land,Housing and Urban development, Government is supporting the customary land law since it protect people from loosing their lands especially women

“Setting of the Customary land committee is a very good move since it will be able to handle land disputes in their Traditional land management area and it will make a lot of people safe”He said

Vintulla further encouraged people to register their lands since they will be given power and full support apart from the certificate from Government

Andrew Mkandawire ,Project Officer at OXFAM narrated that the project is aimed at empowering women and the less privileged to own their land through the Customary Land Act

Speaking at the Event one of the voters Eliza Mateka said that she was happy that finally their village has a committee which has three women who will fight for their rights and they will feel protected even after loosing their husbands

Commenting on the issue Group village head Chautaasankha added that the committee will ease their job as chiefs and this will make focus on other developmental issues instead of settling land disputes

The first ever customary land act was elected in Phalombe and the project which also promote gender equality is being implemented by Oxfam ,CEPA and Landnet,it started in 2017 and is expected to end in 2019 as it is being funded by European Union.