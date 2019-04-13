Mutharika honoured at ceremony for being Global Chmapion of Youth pic by Tione Andsen (Mana) (1)

President Peter Mutharika Friday has promised the youth of this country to create opportunities for employment and business in order to reduce poverty and suffering among them.

The President made the promise when he presided over the first Youth Innovation Awards at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He said his job as a President is not to fight anyone but to fight the challenges that cause suffering of youth and all Malawians.

Mutharika assured the youth of his support as a Global Champion for Youth and African Youth.

“I fight poverty! I fight hunger! I fight unemployment and I fight disease. These are the real four enemies of this country. These are my enemies,” the Global Champion for Youth proclaimed.

The President said the country’s economy is improving and give an opportunity to create jobs and new businesses openings thereby reducing unemployment rate in the country mostly among the youth.

Mutharika said government is starting rural industrialization programme in order to create more jobs by establishing rural factories for manufacturing and value addition in agriculture.

“I want the youth to be vanguard of rural industrialization Corporation to finance your industrialization ideas,” he said.

The President said he was delighted to see the gathering of youth, a gathering in the spirit of innovation and patriotism.

“I am inspired to see most of you shaping your own lives and doing things for yourselves instead of waiting for anyone or Government,” he pointed out.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Grace Chiumia said the issue of unemployment in the country still remains critical and that government alone could not absorb anyone.

She said the establishment of Community Technical Colleges in the country has provided an opening among the youth to sharpen their skills, create self employment and businesses amongst them.

Chief Executive for National Youth Council of Malawi, Dingiswayo Jere said his organization is striving to make sure that most youth in the country are empowered to be self reliant.

He pointed out that there need to investment more in the youth since the majority of the country’s populations are youth who could positive contribution to national development.

A Youth Representative, Maureen Phiri thanked government for involving the youth of the country to participate in vocational skills development, jobs for youth initiative including internship programme.

She said it was pleasing to note that you have directed that those that were on internship should be permanently employed and recruited while some would extend their internship to next year.

President Mutharika was honoured for being Global Youth Champion during the ceremony.

The Awards were presented in the follwinf cateforroies:

Entrepreneurship : Davie Kasenza of Davian Furtunites

Agribusinesses: Emmanuel Banda of Noble Technology

ICT: Yusuf Chimole of Lyne Energy Sys

Environment and Climate change: Emmanuel Chisamba of Intelligent Waste Solution

Health: Griffin Manyaka of Royal Sanitation

Art: Peter Makwana

Human Rights : Educate Her

Job Creator Extraordinaire Award: FISD Limited Company