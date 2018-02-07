LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government through the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development has disclosed plans to distribute cassava stems to citizens.

This follows the persistent dry spells and army-worms that have attacked maize, the country’s staple food, during the current rainy season.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Agriculture minister Joseph Mwanamveka said government will distribute cassava stems for farmers to plant so that the country should be food secure.

While commending government for the plan, opposition lawmakers urged the ministry to be accurate with reports of people who are likely to be hit by hunger in the country.

The 2017/18 farming season has been hit hard with persistent dry spells and army-worms destroying many hectares of crops.

The two disasters have put Malawi at risk of having a drop in food production this year hence raising fears of hunger.

Malawi leader Peter Mutharika is reported to have assured people in the country that no individual will die of hunger in the country.

Mutharika disclosed that Malawi has enough maize in stock following his ban on exportation of maize in 2017.