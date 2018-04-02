Malawi Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) with assistance from the Government of the People’s Republic of China are set to distribute parboiled rice to 2,700 food insecure households in Karonga.

The donation follows the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) report of 2017 which projected that many people in 20 districts in the country will experience food shortage.

About 20 districts were projected to experience food shortages. 10 were severely hit with statistics above 10% of these districts’ population to be food insecure prompting a quick response from the country’s development partners who came in with humanitarian response.

In Karonga, people in the areas of Mpata EPA and Lupembe EPA have been chosen to benefit from the donation.

According to chief relief and rehabilitation officer at DODMA, Faupi Mwafongo while they intended to distribute the relief food in February and March they have delayed due to some logistical challenges.

“This response was supposed to be done in February and march but now here we are in March but the food is yet to be distributed. There are several reasons why we are doing this late,” Mwafongo said.

He said due to delay of logistics the rice which was supposed to be given in rations over February and March will be dispersed at once.

“We have already made arrangements of the transportation of the rice to Karonga. We will be just waiting for the council through their communities to do their work in identifying the beneficiaries in the area,” he added.

Mwafongo warned beneficiaries not to tarnish their image by misusing the donation by using the rice as capital for bussiness. He argued that by indulging in such behaviour would influence potential donors not to assist those affected by various natural disasters.

Karonga district agriculture development officer Raphael Mkisi, thanked the Chinese Government for the donation.

He disclosed that areas of Mpata and Lupembe were badly hit by food shortages due to drought and army worms . This therefore lead to food insecurity amongst households.

In total 3, 048 metric tonnes of rice will be distributed across the 10 districts, these include Karonga Chiradzulo, Thyolo, Mangochi, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Mzimba, Rumphi, Kasungu and Nkhatabay with a total of 335, 341 people representing 60, 971 households.