By Saunders Jumah the Utopian

“Politics of one party state and politics of multiparty democracy are two different systems”

At a referendum Malawians rejected the old system and chose multiparty which translated into changing of the laws and constitution. In those days there were “detention without trial”, in multiparty each and every suspect is innocent till proven guilty in the court of law and that the suspect must appear in the court within 48hours from the date of arrest. This is the life of politics now.

This dictum is prepared with anger because DPP and Peter Mutharika are using the souls and relatives who lost their loved ones as a mockery.

If “Sapita Kawiri program” is indeed going to be aired; DPP and Peter Mutharika must be the first to sack and arrest the known architectures of the brutality under Malawi Congress Party which are Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba and Mr. Nicholas Dausi; members of the ruling party.

Do not take citizens for granted. If anything the current Malawi Congress Party is led by new people without stains of blood in their hands because most of those who committed crimes against humanity are in the government holding senior positions. Mr. Dausi is information minister while Dr. Ntaba is the deputy president of DPP in the central region.

The Utopian is a man of integrity, he will never call Donkey a Horse because they all do the same job. He will never say White is Black. What is black is black and what is white is white.

DPP must stop this nonsense. After 1994 politics of the jungle was done with. We are in politics of “bread and butter” where the question is or must be what will you do if you get into the government, not who killed who and who took whose property.

This propaganda was supposed to be used by Bakili Muluzi and UDF in 1993 to 94 not 24 years later by DPP and Peter Mutharika.

This clearly shows that the government of Peter Mutharika has failed the nation. Their failure to acknowledge “messing up” the state are trying to sabotage democracy by using “one party politics tricks” which went with Kamuzu Banda.

The Mutharikas are not people to lead Malawi in this era of open and free society. They do not have intelligence and understanding of what democratic politics entail.

Case in point; what Peter Mutharika is doing is exactly what his brother did against Bakili Muluzi sometime in 2006 to 2008. Bingu Wa Mutharika had no voice, was not a convincing political novice than his predecessor Bakili Muluzi. Muluzi was gaining momentum whenever and wherever he presented his case to Malawians about his party being robbed of the presidency.

Instead of going back to the people to present his case Bingu Wa Mutharika introduced on the national radio what he called “Makiyolobasi” as a program with the intention of hurting the democratic president Muluzi. This is political rubbish.

Today we hear of MBC introducing “Sapita kawiri” what cheap and nonsensical propaganda?

Who does not know who the killers in Malawi are? DPP must be ashamed to stand into the open in trying to open the wounds of the past because as they try to locate the children of the late Gadamas, Matenjes, Sangalas and Chiwangas, MAENGA will also go and bring forward the parents and family of Robert Chasowa, Evison Matafale, Issa Njaunju, Bughidad, Stambuli and 20 you call thugs to see if they will be crying looking at Malawi Congress Party as killers of their relatives?

Ever since multiparty dispensation no party from UDF to DPP can stand up and ridicule another as a murderer because all of you are the same. PP is exceptional only if Paul Mpwiyo could die.

This dictum is coming with the intention to stop all political parties from capitalizing their political mileage on the pain of citizens. Muluzi failed to apprehend the killers in MCP, DPP failed to apprehend the killers in UDF today DPP cannot stand and act angelic when they are monkeys with the same butts.

In 2019 citizens are not going to vote out of history. Malawians will vote on current issues, who is promising them tangible development and projects that serve them in their areas, who is willing to live common and simple life like the rest of the citizens? Not who killed who in 1983.

If anything all with tears must blame and hold you leaders accountable. If you know the killers why don’t you bring them to justice? The police and all law enforcement agencies are under your arm why not do the needful? You cannot because you know you are no different from the rest. Therefore MAENGA urge you to stop using the names of the fallen heroes as your step towards political mileage.

Records show president Peter Mutharika being the most educated man having lived in a nation where politics is more mature and civilized why is he playing dirty politics in Malawi?

If your aim is to win second term do not go into archives to dig history. Just wake up and announce that as from today “Corruption and state thieving are closed whoever is found stealing or doing corruption will be arrested.

Ask all those that have externalized all stolen money to bring back and surrender to avoid prosecution else investigations are going to start with dire consequences, if you do this and walk your talk in 2019 you are likely to be given second term to rule this country.

Failure to do this know that 2019 you are getting out. Citizens are unpredictable with their mental thinking especially when they see rampant stealing and corrupt malpractice in the system.

You must stop taking the Utopian and MAENGA as people who hate you, we are not we just want you to heed to our call (stop state looting) is that much to ask?

Malawi of today is different you can use airwaves to discredit or decampaign others but the truth remains with the masses. After all voting is the secret of the heart.

Stop dreaming and start driving this nation to prosperity. Do not live a lie, follow the reality on the ground.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian

MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP [MAENGA]

Egypt can be remembered if the Israelis don’t see the direction of Canaan.