By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and water Development has with immediate effect lifted all restrictions which were imposed due to Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Mchinji district.

This follows good progress made after successful monitoring of the disease control measures employed in the district.

Recently conducted surveillance indicates that there are no any new cases detected in the outbreak areas following completion of vaccinations in all high risk areas.

In a press statement signed by the ministry’s secretary Nyandule Phiri says government managed to successfully contain the disease outbreak in the district.

“Therefore, in conformity with the regulations under the Control and Animal Diseases Act (Cap 66:02), and guidelines by the World Animal Health organisation, the Ministry would like to inform the general public that it has now: Resumed slaughter and sale of all livestock (cattle, goats, sheep· and pigs) in Mchinji district with immediate effect. Lifted the temporary suspension of all livestock (cattle, goats,· sheep and pigs) markets in the district. Removed restriction of livestock and livestock products· movement in the affected areas within Mchinji district provided appropriate procedures are followed.

“However, as prevention to any future outbreaks, livestock farmers are urged to report any suspected cases of FMD and any other sicknesses in their livestock to nearest Agriculture Offices,”reads the statement.

The Ministry says will therefore continue to monitor any future new out breaks of FMD and other contagious diseases of livestock and inform the general public from time to time.