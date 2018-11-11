LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Government this week fired four diplomats at Malawi High Commission in Pretoria South Africa including the head of the mission and they have been given seven days each to pack up and return home.

According to Foreign Affairs Ministry, Malawian High Commissioner to South Africa Professor Chrissie Kaponda, Defence Attaché Colonel Lawrence Mambo, first secretary (protocol) Kondwani and Daniel Salimu second secretary (social services) were effectively out of work and must return home.

“I write to inform you that government has directed that the exigencies of services require that you be recalled to Malawi with immediate effect,” reads a communication from Foreign Affairs Ministry signed by acting Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Veronica Chidothe.

The letter dated November 1 2018 under reference number EA/1/3/55B says the recalled diplomats are expected to return to Malawi within seven days.

High Commissioner Kaponda confirmed she has been recalled but could not state the reasons behind the recall.

Meanwhile, the two that have survived the chop are those related to the power-that-be. They fare deputy head of Mission Gloria Bamusi and Rosaline Mapundula, First Secretary (Political Affairs).

Bamusi becomes the de facto acting head of the mission.