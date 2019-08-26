BLANTYRE (MaraviPost): In a move that will raise the ire of HRDC and opposition parties, The Government says would like to inform the public that it has decided not to grant permission for demonstrations planned by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to go ahead from Wednesday, 28th August 2019.

As such, Government would like to warn all citizens to ignore any notice of demonstrations and not take part in the same.

Government has taken this decision considering that all recent demonstrations have turned out to be riotous despite assurances by the organizers that they would be peaceful.

Government is convinced that conveners of these demonstrations deliberately abuse the right to demonstrate to achieve other ulterior agendas.

Going forward, no permission to hold demonstrations will be granted by the relevant authorities until such a time when it is possible for the conveners to organize peaceful demonstrations.

Government has an obligation of ensuring that all rights are safeguarded, and no single right is used to violate other rights.

Any person who defies the warning not to proceed with the planned demonstrations and/or not to participate in them will be stopped with necessary force by law enforcers.