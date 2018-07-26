The decision comes immediately after Chilima announced that he had resigned from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and launched a new party to stifle a challenge from his boss, President Peter Mutharika

A letter signed by Chief Secretary to the government Lloyd Muhara, addressed to all Principal Secretaries, and Heads of Departments, government said it will only accord privileges to the Vice President when he is performing government functions.

“In compliance with the legal requirement, I wish to remind all the addressees that the Right Honorable Vice President should only be accorded such privileges and benefits as prescribed by law whenever government is performing government business,” reads the letter in part without specifically mentioning the privileges that have been stripped off.