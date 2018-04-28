LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is said to be grappling with HIV-associated malignancies which is fueling new cancers cases despite antiretroviral therapy (ART) scale up.

This has made huge economic implications costing low-and middle-incomes countries as the global annual estimates in 2010 was approximately US$1.2 trillion.

These statistics have huge implications for human sufferings, health systems, health budgets and the drive to reduce poverty.

Dr Chithope Mwale, Malawi’s Ministry of Health (MoH) Director of clinical services told The Malawi Cancer Consortium (MCC) first ever conference in the capital Lilongwe this week that there is a need to develop capacity and conduct high impact research focused on HIV-associated cancers.

Dr. Chithope said while the incidence of some HIV-associated cancers including Kaposi’s sarcoma and non-hodgkin’s lymphomas has dropped dramatically with the use of combination ART, the risk of many non-HIV-associated cancers has increased.

He adds that understanding the impact of ART on cancer incidence in low and middle income countries (LMICs) that bears the greatest burden of both HIV and cancer death is of great importance.

“These partnerships we have formed have resulted in internationally recognised contributions for HIV care and prevention in sub-Saharan Africa which Malawi lies.

“Achievements have been made possible by leadership and participation in National Institute of Health networks conducting clinical trials and epidemiological research in the region,” says Dr. Chithope.

Echoing on the same, Geraldin Dominguez of the United States National Cancer Institute (NCI) assures of the total technical support towards reducing new HIV-associated cancers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Dominguez expressed therefore gratitude over collaborative work on HIV-associated malignancies occurring across the entire international network of U54 consortia is providing.

“The U54 consortia is providing important data relevant to not only Malawi but also other countries for improved quality clinical care, informed decision making for policymakers as well as scientific collaboration opportunities for young upcoming investigators,” she says.

The Malawi Cancer Consortium (MCC) builds on longstanding collaborations between the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Lighthouse Trust, Malawi Ministry of Health (MOH), and the University of Malawi College of Medicine.

The conference provided major career development and scientific opportunities for young African investigators working in HIV-associated malignancies, who will be presenting their work at the meeting.

Other collaborative cancer activities between UNC and MOH at KCH include studies focused on Kaposi sarcoma, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer, as well as joint staffing of the cancer clinic and pathology laboratory providing routine care to public sector patients.

The Network Meeting of the Collaborative Consortia for Study of HIV-Associated Cancers in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) is sponsored by the United States National Cancer Institute (NCI).

The conference attracted over 150 local and international delegates from 10 countries, namely Argentina, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, United States, and Zambia.