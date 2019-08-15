Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has bailed out Habitat for Humanity Malawi with K45 million for construction of 140 houses for Idai flood survivors in Chikwawa district.

The Project will see communities from Group Village Headman Chabuka in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Lundu in the district benefiting.

Speaking after visiting Chabuka Evacuation Camp on Sunday, KOICA’s, Development Cooperation Officer based in Mozambique, Shin Mihye said she was impressed with commitment by Habitat for Humanity Malawi in assisting the flood survivors who were rendered destitute.

“I am impressed with how the KOICA funds and the work done on the ground are tallying,” she said.

Construction Specialist for Habitat for Humanity Malawi, Francis Sande hailed KOICA for the assistance to his organization.

He was quick to say that the support had come at the right time and appealed to other well-wishers to emulate the same.

Department of Disasters and Management Affairs (DoDMA) had 173 camps across the country and Chabuka