BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Father Tony Mukomba of Blantyre Archdiocese of Catholic Church has died, days after he was hacked by thugs.

Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Secretary General Father Henry Saindi has confirmed Fr. Mukomba died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre last night.

Fr. Mukomba has been battling for his life after he was attacked by thugs at around 11 pm last Wednesday.

The ECM Secretary General says funeral details will be provided in due course.