By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Health Equity Network (MEHN) has blamed the government for not re – opening the Health Sciences Colleges in the country nine months after support staff in the colleges put tools down.

The Executive Director of MEHN, George Jobe observed that lack of commitment on the part of the government to address industrial concerns of the staff in the colleges is questionable.

“There is serious under-staffing in our hospitals in the country but we wonder why the government is so reluctant to address the concerns of the staff in the colleges. Besides, this situation affects the mental health of the students who are now just staying at home. If the students finished their studies on time and got employed by the government, they would beef up the staff in the hospitals, ” said Jobe.

The Health Sciences Colleges in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Zomba campuses were closed down mid last year when there was no mutual understanding between the support staff and the government when the former wanted the latter to address salary increment issues.