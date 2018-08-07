LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi on Monday had a double celebration on his birthday when Norwegian Church Aid handed over the magnificent Theatre Complex at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The six theatre room complex worthy MK2.8million offers a modern, clean and effective environment to care for our sick.

Addressing the news conference after officially opened the facility in the capital Lilongwe, Health Minister Muluzi lauded Norwegian government for the timely infrastructure support toward the health sector.

The Minister therefore emphasised the need for KCH administrator of managing the facility.

Muluzi however warned health workers who might abuse the facility for their person gains that will face the law.

He also reminded health personnel that health care services across Malawi including KCH are free, except where it is demanded.

“We must not disrespect this support through the abuse these facilities or theft of equipment. Anyone found abusing these facilities will be dealt with accordingly. I have heard with concern that there are stories of some staff charging patients for care, and then pocketing the money.

“Please be warned that once caught such staff will be disciplined accordingly. Neither the Secretary of Health nor I will accommodate anyone misusing their position in the health sector. It goes against all the ideals of the medical profession,” warned Muluzu.

The Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi Kikkan Haugen therefore called for comprehensive maintenance of that it continues serving the public.

Ambassador Haugen emphasized the need for Malawi government to have maintenance funds in the national budget yearly which Minister Muluzi assured of the proposals implementation.

The construction of the wing started in 2016.

The first phase involved the renovation of the Intensive care unit and the high dependency unit, which were opened on July 27, 2016.

The second phase was the complex building of the operating theatre at a cost of MK2.8 billion.

This has covered the cost of constructing six theatre rooms, CSSD and an office complex for the surgeons and the school of Anaesthesia.