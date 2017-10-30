By Special Absalom

A Dedza District Hospital-based health worker, 29-year old Thomas Banda, is in police custody on allegations that he raped a patient. Dedza Police spokesperson Edward Kabango confirmed the development, and said the suspect admitted to the charges during interrogation.

According to Kabango, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the suspect was on duty. According to the district police spokesperson the patient went to the hospital for a fistula diagnosis. Banda is reported to have offered K2,000 to the patient after raping her.

However, the victim reported the matter to the authorities, who referred her to Police.

“During interrogation, the suspect said he never raped the lady, but they agreed to have sex after he paid her K2,000,” he said.

Banda comes from Kambalame village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mavwere in Mchinji district.