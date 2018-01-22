LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A 30-year old woman was on Sunday arrested at Chileka International Airport while attempting to export heroin drug.

Police identified the woman as Vanessa Mwaipaya who was arrested around 13:30 hours.

Reports say during that time, police officers were working on passengers travelling to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia through Ethiopian airlines.

While in course of their duty at the X-Ray machine,police found some powder substances concealed in special materials and the owner was asked to open it.

After she opened it, police found three plastic bags with the heroin drug and she was immediately arrested.

The suspect was taken to Chileka police station and will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of illicit drug without permission and attempting to export the dangerous drug.

Vanessa Mwaipaya hails from Chamnthomba village in the area of traditional authority M`mbelwa in Mzimba district.