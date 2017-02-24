Message from the High Commissioner and all staff at Malawi Embassy.

Fellow Malawians living in all communities in Gauteng province.

Tomorrow is a day that is important for all of you and all the staff at the Embassy and the Government of Malawi.

Please make sure that you are safe tomorrow, do not go out to places you can easily get trapped in violence.

Our expectation is that the demonstrations will be done peacefully but we just want you to be very careful.

We are all watching as much as possible to make sure that you are safe.

If for any reason you need a safe place for the day you can go to the Consulate if you are in JBG or to the High Commission if you are in Pretoria.

We will organize ourselves at the Embassy to be on the look out for people needing a place for tomorrow.

If you want to talk with anyone, here are numbers you can use;

0824484285

0828214416

0636900433

O824583466

0838030661

0836388133

0828012017

0604634626

0825647998

HIGH C0MMISSIONER

PRETORIA