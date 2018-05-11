LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The outgoing European Union (EU) ambassador to Malawi Michel German has taken a swipe at the Malawi government for its failure to contain high levels of corruption which saying the vice was getting out of hand.

German said this on Wednesday evening during the commemoration of EU day activities in Lilongwe.

He said the EU was ready to help Lilongwe fight the vice.

German also called for an end to political violence.

“Corruption is now getting out of hand yet the government is doing nothing,” he said.

Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu said the government was doing all it takes to deal with corruption.

Tembenu said the government is bringing in parliament the Corrupt practices act.

“This legislation will be brought into the country during this seating of parliament,” he said.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party cadets have been terrorising a faction in the party agitating for the removal of President Peter Mutharika as its torch bearer in 2019 polls.

The envoy said the EU is now the country’s biggest donor with last year alone the country getting over MK300m in aid.