The High Court in Blantyre has granted the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) an injunction restraining the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from conducting vigils at the country’s borders and airports.

The court is convinced that the vigils will disturb MRA operations and affect the economy of the country.

Judge Jack Nriva said holding demonstrations in the said places would jeopardize operations of MRA and the national economy

MRA had said it was not stopping people from demonstrating, but rather from disturbing its operations and coming inside or near its premises to affect its day to day operations.

Government through the security and other agencies, had also called on HRDC and its partners not to go ahead with the demonstrations that have proved violent in the past.