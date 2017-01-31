Mzuzu (Maravi Post)—The much revered Attorney General has suffered a humiliating loss in the hands of seemingly junior lawyers representing Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).The CSOs recently obtained an injunction restraining Chaponda from discharging his duties as Minister of Agriculture to pave way for a commission of inquiry instituted by President Mutharika to look how Maize was procured from Zambia.

The Attorney General moved swiftly to argue in court praying that the injunction be vacated as the CSOs had no arguable case.

The Court’s ruling in Mzuzu today has in fact dismissed Kaphale’s arguments to vacate the injunction and has in fact extended the validity of the injunction until the commission of inquiry delivers its report to President Peter Mutharika.

Meanwhile, the court has reserved its ruling to a later date in which the CSOs have filed a contempt of court case against defiant minister George Chaponda. Chaponda went to Germany on official duties as Agriculture Minister in clear contravention of the court order.

Chaponda risks being fined or being imprisoned if found in contempt of court.