Lilongwe, August 27, 2018: Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism will launch the 2018 National Tourism Month in Lilongwe on September 4, 2018,

In a Press release issued in Lilongwe Friday by Director of Tourism, Isaac Katopola says tourism industry players, stakeholders and the public to get ready for the launch.

He indicated that launch would mark the beginning of raising awareness to the public, private and public sector decision makers on tourism contribution towards the socio-economic development of the country.

“Malawi as a country designated September as “National Tourism Month” as it falls in the month during which the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) members states and the rest of the world join hands to commemorate World Tourism Day which falls on September 27, every year,” Katopola stated.

The Director said the 2018 World Tourism Day will be commemorated under the theme: “Tourism and the Digital Transformation.”

He added that the theme focuses on how tourism could be used as a strategic tool that could nurture innovation and new technologies.

Katopola described UNWTO’s intention to make innovation a part of the solution towards marrying continued growth with a sustainable and responsible tourism sector.

In order to foster awareness of the importance of innovation and the digital transformation in the tourism industry, the Ministry jointly with industry players and key stakeholders will carry out the following activities during the tourism month as follows:

Lilongwe Jazz Festival in Lilongwe Golf Club on August 31 to September 1, 2018. Umhlangano Wa Maseko Ngoni in Ntcheu on September 1, 2018. Official National Tourism Month Launch ceremony in Lilongwe on September 4, 2018. Ladies Summer Night Party at Sunbird Capital in Lilongwe on September 7, 2018. Chitenje Night at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre on September 7, 2018. Sunbird Water sport Launch at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi on September 8, 2018. Run 4 Reforestation in Zomba on September 8, 2018. Regional Street Carnival in Blantyre on September 15, 2018. Regional Workshop on Tourism and Digital Transformation in Nkhatabay on September 20, 2018. Launch of the Cultural Heritage Association on September 22, 2018. Official Commemoration of World Tourism Day on September 27,2018 to be presided over by Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Henry Mussa at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where some entrepreneurs shall showcase their digital innovation for travel and tourism. Central Region Essay writing competitions. Central Region Primary School quiz. Lake of Stars Arts Festival at Kabumba Hotel in Salima from September 28 to 30, 2018.

For further information and clarifications stakeholders are advised to contact the Director of Tourism on cell phone number + 265 994 625626 and email: info@visitmalawi.mw