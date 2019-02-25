LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has apologized over remarks he recently made in relation to planned vigils against the killing of people with albinism.

Addressing the press in the capital Lilongwe Lilongwe on Monday, Dausi appeared to suggest that there was no need for Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) to stage a vigil on March 3, as planned, because attacks on persons with albinism have not reached crisis levels.

In a statement he has released, Dausi says he truly regrets that the true meaning of he had intended at that briefing did not come out as it was. The minister observed that he is personally concerned.

He therefore added that he fully appreciates the pain, anguish and fear the abductions and killings of people with albinism have caused on Malawians.