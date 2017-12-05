LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s telecommunication regulatory body, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is hosting a four day third Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) preparatory conference for World Radio Conference in 2019 (WRC-19).

The preparatory conference which Malawi is hosting for the first time aims at soliciting views from the SADC states experts.

The consolidated views will be presented at WRC-19 by SADC as a block on how member states’ radio station and Television stations can be protected from invasion.

This comes amid heavy demand for spectrum and frequency which are fixed resources due advancement of technology.

MACRA Board chairperson Mervis Mangulenje told the conference under way in the capital Lilongwe that proper planning ahead of WRC-19 was paramount saying spectrum was a scares resource to recover once it’s invaded.

Mangulenje observed that heavy demand for radio, TVs frequencies was a recipe for getting strategic policies to contain its invasion.

Itumeleng Batsalelwang, representative from Botswana and SADC Chair of WRC-19 process said the block expects productive and action plans which will be presented for the region’s interests.

Batsalelwang expressed gratitude over the process of soliciting views on the matter saying such agendas will yield great fruits at the world forum.

In his remarks, Nicholas Harry Dausi, Malawi’s Minister of Information and Technology assures the conference that the country was on the verge of developing a policy that will guide frequency and spectrum usage.

Dausi who was the guest of honor therefore urged SADC member states to be vigilant with consolidated action plans ahead of WRC-19 for the betterment of the region.

The conference has attracted technocrats, engineers and government officials from SADC which is expected to wrap up on Friday.

According to with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) 80% of Africans (80 million people) have access to technologies that phone access should be 419 million in 2020 and 1..7 billion people acquire spectrum which a limited and controlled resource.