The Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) said it will construct 15,000 modern houses in the urban areas in the country.

According to MHC officials, this is to meet its customers demands. The MHC made this known on Wednesday in Area 18 in Lilongwe, during the launch of the project.

MHC Board Chairperson Andrew Gadama, said the valued of each house is estimated to cost K175 million. Gadama further disclosed that MHC has already started renovating some of its existing houses.

“We want to meet our customers’ demand and needs.

As for the morden houses, we have already built seven houses as I am talking, while 40 per cent of existing ones, have been rehabilitated,” said Gadama.

The three bed-roomed units have been constructed in a modern style, with the master bedroom ensuite, and fire-resistant ceilings.

However, Gadama failed to elaborate when the MHC is expected to finish the exercise, and whether the funds are available to carry out the project.

Some Lilongwe residents have asked MHC to construct more than the scheduled 15,000 houses in the urban areas.

According to them, constructing more than 15,000 houses, will reduce high rentals for houses, citing that the low availability of houses, has led to private house owners raising their properties.