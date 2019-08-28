By Grace Dzuwa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says is not moved with Malawi Supreme Court 14 days order of stopping anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah’s demos.

The grouping in press statement made available to The Maravi Post observes that the order is just short-lived to sort out issues before the next protests.

HRDC says is working on the planed demos that matters of security as they relate to the demonstrations are discussed with Attorney general within 14 days.

“The High court emphasized that Malawians are free to demonstrate peacefully and unarmed thereby overturning the ban hence applauds the ruling by lower court (The High Court) to uphold the spirit of constitutionalism,” reads the statement signed by HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo.

He adds,”The High Court ruling puts an end to impunity of some public servants and politicians who think are above the law and own citizens rights to the extent that can make undemocratic laws, orders and decrees to suit selfish interest.

“Finally the HRDC finds it necessary to follow supreme court order to engage with the Attorney general on matters as directed and they would life to remind the Malawians that the right to demonstrate with others peacefully and unarmed is a constitutional right under section 38 of the Malawians constitution and they are free to demonstrate with or without HRDC as long as it is within the armpit of the law”.

The grouping planned boarders and airports shutdown demonstrations that aimed at forcing MEC Chair Ansah to resign for mismanaging May 21 polls.