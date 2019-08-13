LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has set August 26-30, 2019 for boarders shut down aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah to resign for May 21 polls fraud.

HRDC told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday that will mobilize Malawians in all boarder districts to close down the entry.

The grouping defended the decision arguing that no response has been given from Malawi President Peter Mutharika including Ansah on last week’s One Million march.

The HRDC added that will no relent until MEC Chair resigns.

The grouping observed that any intimidation from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) agents on their course.