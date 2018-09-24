By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The self claimed human rights activist Billy Mayaya stunned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Television viewers on Sunday evening, as he faced the embarrassment of his life when he ran away from a live hot debate on talk show program “‘The Views Triangle’.

The debate was on “The Relevance or Irrelevance of CSOs and Demonstrations.”

Mayaya was taken foot-to-foot by President Peter Mutharika’s aide Mavuto Bamusi.

The anchor of the program, Chancy Muloza Banda asked whether the CSOs had aligned themselves to opposition parties when they allowed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera to join and address the marchers, and by allowing the demonstrators to put on t-shirts that carried hate messges from vice president’s United Transformation Movement.

Mayaya was given a technical knock out when Bamusi insisted that the CSOs had sold themselves out to MCP, UTM, and Peoples Party who gave them a raw deal through the pitifully low turn out of marchers, and through the abuse of the demonstrations as a platform for hurling insults and hate speech.

Mayaya gave his final bow and prematurely walked out of the debate before time when Bamusi cornered him that the CSOs are no longer human rights defenders as they are now busy defending opposition political interests.

This turn of events left Zodiak with no choice but to end the program ten minutes before time as Bamusi could not go on to debate alone.