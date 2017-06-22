Call for Swift Investigation into the Incident

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has learnt with deep shock the dreadful murder of a 94 year old man, Kenward Kumwenda, in Karonga district on Monday, this week over witchcraft allegations. CHRR strongly condemns this act and, therefore, calls upon the police to swiftly institute investigations into the matter to ensure that those responsible face justice.

This despicable act of mob [in] justice is a serious violation of the right to life, as enshrined under Section 16 of the Malawi Constitution and the Penal Code which criminalizes such acts. It is also an alarming threat to security systems in the country. Again, this incident seriously undermines the significance of many other international legal frameworks that plainly discourage such acts.

We find it worrisome that, in the country, mobs that assume the “role of judges, juries and executioners” are steadily increasing. The recent case of two old women in Mulanje who fell victims of similar allegations is still fresh.

CHRR, however, believes that the incident dawns upon the government and all relevant stakeholders to indulge in a soul searching exercise regarding the troubling trend of insecurity in the country. If left unchecked, the implications of such acts are very clear: weakening our legal systems, undermining peace and order in the country, signifying poor criminal justice, undermining the Constitution, and punishing innocent individuals.

Lastly, CHRR appeals to the public on the need to respect the law and cooperate with Malawi Police Service in curbing such detestable acts and in investigating similar murders across the country.