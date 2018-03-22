Malawi Police Inspector General Lexten Kachama has reached mandatory retirement age and is expected to leave office at the end of this month, March.

Kanyama will turn 60 in June this year and according to public service regulations he is required to leave office three months before June to prepare himself for the retirement.

Government has since written him asking him to go on leave pending his mandatory retirement.

His retirement letter was served on him recently on the day President Peter Mutharika launched the National Security Policy at Bingu International Convention Centre.

The letter was served by Secretary for Home Affairs and Internal Security Sam Madula.

Madula was quoted in The Daily Times on Thursday saying Kachama had not retired and was still working.

“Madula was being diplomatic as he was waiting for Kachama to leave office officially,” said a senior officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

Kachama was not available to comment.

But he has been trying to get public sympathy through the media that he was being chased away by the DPP government because of his support for the opposition Malawi Congress Party. But the truth of the matter is that he has reached mandatory retirement age of 60.

He denied media reports that he wants to contest as legislator for MCP in Lilongwe.