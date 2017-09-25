In a bid to crack down illegal immigrants, Malawi Immigration Department conducted a sweeping exercise in the central region border district of Mchinji where they arrested three Rwandese and two Burundians who relocated from Dzaleka refugee camp and are operating their businesses in Mchinji.

According to the Immigration Public Relations Officer for Mchinji, Madalitso Banda, the three Rwandese Ndatabigwi Valerian, 35, Bahat Martin,23, Hellen Byukusenge, 27, and Burundians Nyabenda Silas, 46, and Mukamana Ephanie, 41, were taken to Mchinji magistrate court but failed to appear before the magistrate because of time.

“However, a prosecution team from the Regional Immigration Office in Lilongwe, took the five to Nathenje magistrate court in Lilongwe on Thursday, where they were convicted on the charge of disobedience of statutory duty contrary to Section 123 of the Penal code,” he told said.

The five have since been ordered to pay a fine of K150, 000 each or in default serve imprisonment for 12 months.

They have been ordered to wind up their businesses in 14 days after paying the fine or serving the sentence and then relocate to Dzaleka camp.

Meanwhile, Mchinji Magistrate Court has convicted three Congolese nationals for illegal entry and a Malawian national for aiding entry into the country to the three Congolese.

Banda said the four were arrested by Immigration officers when they were conducting routine checks on Sunday 17th September, 2017.

He said the three Congolese namely: Saidi Djumatatu 22, Saidi Ramazani 29 and Aruna Radjabu 24, illegally entered Mchinji through unchartered routes where they were aided by the Malawian, Victor Kalala Muyimona, a Mangochi based businessman.

“When they were taken to Mchinji Magistrate Court, the court found the three Congolese nationals guilty of illegally entering Malawi contrary to Section 21(1) of the Immigration Act and also found the Malawian guilty of aiding and abetting illegal entry into the country contrary to Section 36 of the same Act.

The prosecution process was successfully led by the Prosecution team from the Regional Immigration office in Lilongwe.

The three Congolese have been fined K100, 000 each or in default serve imprisonment for six (6) months. The court has also recommended for deportation of the three after the fine is paid or serve the sentence.

The Malawian has been fined K300, 000 or in default serve imprisonment for ten (10) months.

The fines have not yet been paid and the four are remanded at Mchinji Police station.

While Malawi shares borders with Zambia, Mozambique, police records indicate many illegal immigrants find their way into the country through uncharted routes through the hills of northern Karonga district, which borders Tanzania.