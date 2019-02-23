The sudden death of whistle-blower Buleya Lule while under Police custody has members of the Association of Persons with Albanism of Malawi (APAM) and all Malawians up in arms, living in fear, and frustrated at a failed Police system in the country.

Buleya, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) operative earlier in the week appeared in court and was to be back in court to answer charges of his complicity in the recent rise in the marketing of person in Malawi. The kidnapping and killing of persons with albinism has risen to crisis proportions in the country, a situation that led recently to APAM members storming the, offices of political leaders from the State President Peter Mutharika, Vice President Saulos Chilima, Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera, and People’s Party President Joyce Banda.

The state and its security apparatuses have failed to provide Persons with albinism to enjoy our national and international laws guiding Malawi.

However, no sooner than these audiences taken place, and all vowing to stand by, and to protect persons with albinism, suspected persons captured by the police, Malawi witnesses the suicides of three suspects while in police custody; this has culminated in the merciless killing of whistle-blower Buleya, who had promised to spill the beans on the people that are behind the marketing pf people with albinism.

An autopsy report reveals that Buleya had a bruised head, electrocution on the side of his stomach (which the experts say was the cause of death), and third degree burns on his buttocks.

There have been 160 attacks on persons with albinism in Malawi; sadly, only 60 cases of suspects have been captured and brought before a court of law.

The disregard for respect to human life displayed by the killers is deplorable; however, the lack of action by the full of house of security departments in Malawi is reprehensible, shameful, and unacceptable.

People with albinism should not have to remind anybody that they are human beings, entitled to the full protection of the laws guiding this nation.

People with albinism should not have to have a sit-in at State House to get the attention of the President of this nation.!

People with albinism deserve, and have the rights to the unreserved, one hundred percent protection machinery of the Police Service of Malawi, the National Intelligence Bureau, and the Immigration Department of the nation.

People with albinism are protected by national laws and international laws.

The four sections of Malawi’s governing structure highlights to them that this is not just a moral obligation, but one that is legal.

In the mid 1990’s Malawi drew up its long term development strategy Vision 2020; in its preamble, the Vision boldly stated that “By the year 2020, Malawi as a God-fearing nation will be secure, democratically mature, environmentally sustainable, self-reliant with equal opportunities for and active participation by all, having social services, vibrant cultural and religious values and being a technologically driven middle-income economy.” (Malawi SDNP 2003).

Hunting and killing of persons with albinism, is not God-fearing.

Being acquiescent, yielding, compliant, and accepting the hunting and killing of persons with albinism – by not doing anything to halt the malpractice- is not God-fearing.

Currently Malawians are living in fear and disgust at these killings and police botching in handling of the suspects, as again Malawians recall police handling of the 1995 “suicide” of the suspected murderer of General Manken Chigawa, while in police custody; the death of Evason Matafale, while in police custody.

Malawi is in need of prayer; Malawi is in need of healing. Pray Malawi pray that no more persons with albinism will be abducted and killed.

Heal Malawi heal of this barbaric carnage of persons with albinism.!

We at Maravi Post holds the State President, the Police, and other security systems in Malawi, accountable, and call on them to unleash their full gears toward the protection of persons with albinism, their relatives, and bring to justice (unhindered by forged suicides) all known perpetrators of this gruesome vice.

Let Malawi grow into a nation that is “…a God-fearing nation ____ secure, democratically mature, environmentally sustainable, self-reliant with equal opportunities for and active participation by all, having social services, vibrant cultural and religious values and being a technologically driven middle-income economy.”

Publisher, Senior Editor, Management and Staff of The Maravi Post

Janet Zeenat Karim

Author of Women & Leadership: Women are the Change you Seek